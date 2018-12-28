There's still a stocking being stuffed in the Pikes Peak region, despite Santa Claus already having made his rounds.
With three weeks left in its campaign, The Gazette/El Pomar Foundation's Empty Stocking Fund has received $723,323 -- about $63,000 more than at this time last year.
The figure doesn't include matching grants from El Pomar Foundation or the Bruni Foundation, which have pledged up to $270,000 combined if the campaign meets certain benchmarks.
Despite the strong showing, there's still work needed this holiday season to fill the stocking, said Deb Mahan, the fund's director. Last year, the campaign brought in $1,176,984, and the fund has topped $1 million for 11 straight years.
Even so, it still needs more donors to ensure it surpasses last season's mark, Mahan said.
"There's still time for them to donate and make a huge impact on this community," she said.
The Empty Stocking Fund began 35 years ago as a grassroots attempt to help Colorado Springs' neediest families. It's since grown into a massive annual fundraising campaign that has raised more than $20 million.
The money goes to 20 nonprofits that span the entirety of the Pikes Peak region's safety net, providing help to homeless families, military veterans, people living in hospice care and myriad other individuals in need.
Every penny raised in the campaign goes to those nonprofits, because administrative costs are covered by Wells Fargo, ADD STAFF, El Pomar Foundation, The Anschutz Foundation and The Gazette.
This year's donations include $50,000 from the Mary K. Chapman Foundation and a $20,000 donation by the Nor'wood Foundation, Mahan said. It also includes smaller contributions from about 1,000 other donors -- a donor base that has grown substantially from last season, she said.
Several more events are planned, including Holiday Hangover Trivia Night at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 at The Warehouse Restaurant and Gallery, 25 W. Cimarron St.
And the goal is to keep that momentum going through the campaign's end on Jan. 18. It all depends on more donors getting involved, Mahan said.
"We've got three weeks left for them to be part of that campaign of hope -- bringing hope to the community through these 20 agencies," she said.