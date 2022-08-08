The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a donation fund for the family of Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in a shooting Sunday in Security-Widefield.

Donations can be made through Chase Bank under the Hugh Martin Fallen Officers Fund, with "Andrew Peery" on the memo line.

This is the only officially sanctioned fundraiser for the family, the sheriff's office said Monday.

Peery was killed in a shootout Sunday after responding to calls of a shooting in the 500 block of Ponderosa Drive in Security-Widefield. Two others, an unidentified female and the alleged shooter, were found dead.

“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said.