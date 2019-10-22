Donald Trump Jr. and founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk will speak at Colorado State University on Tuesday night as part of Kirk's "Culture Wars" tour.
The Oct. 22 stop is one of two on the tour to include Trump Jr., bringing with it "airport-like" screening for event attendees, according to the event's RSVP page.
Kirk was invited by CSU's chapter of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that's mission is to "identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets and limited government," according to its website. The event is scheduled at the University Center for the Arts from 7 to 8:30 p.m.