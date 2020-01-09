police lights

AP stock photo

 rybindmitriy — stock.adobe.com//

A man suspected of assaulting a woman and child was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound late Wednesday at an apartment in northeast Colorado Springs, police said.

The woman's and child's injuries were severe but not life-threatening, according to police. They had left the home by the time officers arrived.

The assault was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. The man, whose name was not released, barricaded himself in the apartment in the 6000 block of Prairie Hill View. When officers attempted to enter, they heard a single gunshot.

Despite past opposition, El Paso County sheriff says deputies will enforce 'red-flag' gun law

Police did not say what the relationship was between the man and two assault victims.

Tags

Load comments