There is help for victims of domestic violence in El Paso County, the Colorado Springs area and the rest of Colorado.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline: If you’re in a domestic violence crisis and need immediate help, call (800) 799-7233 to connect with local emergency resources. You can also chat with advocates online at https://www.thehotline.org/
Violence Free Colorado: Formerly the Colorado Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the organization can connect victims with resources in their area. Visit violencefreecolorado.org for more information.
TESSA: Domestic violence victims in El Paso and Teller counties can access a variety of support services: crisis intervention, counseling, housing, legal advice. TESSA’s local safeline is (719) 633-3819. More resources can be found on their website, www.tessacs.org/
Colorado Department of Criminal Justice: Victims of domestic violence are guaranteed certain rights under the Colorado Victim Rights Act. If you feel your rights have been violated, you can file a complaint at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dcj/file-vra-complaint. The state’s victim compensation program also provides financial assistance to help victims recover.
The Address Confidentiality Program: Provides survivors of domestic violence, sexual offenses and stalking with a substitute mailing address and confidential mail forwarding service to protect their location. Applicants must have evidence of victimization and have or be willing to move within 90 days. To apply, visit the Colorado Division of Central Service’s website at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dcs/acp