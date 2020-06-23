If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, you can call the following support services:
The National Domestic Violence Hotline: If you’re in a domestic violence crisis and need immediate help, call (800) 799-7233 to connect with local emergency resources or chat online at https://www.thehotline.org/
Violence Free Colorado: Formerly the Colorado Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the organization can connect with resources in your area. Visit violencefreecolorado.org for more information.
TESSA: Domestic violence victims in El Paso and Teller counties can access a variety of support services, including crisis intervention, counseling, housing, legal advice. TESSA’s local safeline is (719) 633-3819. More resources can be found on their website, www.tessacs.org/
Colorado Department of Criminal Justice: Victims of domestic violence are guaranteed certain rights under the Colorado Victim Rights Act. If you feel your rights have been violated, you can file a complaint at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dcj/file-vra-complaint. The state’s victim compensation program also provides financial assistance to help victims recover.
The Address Confidentiality Program: The program provides survivors of domestic violence, sexual offenses and stalking with a substitute mailing address and confidential mail forwarding service to protect their location. For details, visit the Colorado Division of Central Service’s website at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dcs/acp