Police arrested a man in northern Colorado Springs during a drug bust Monday, officials said.
Colorado Springs police arrested Anthony Marshall, 33, after finding 236 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of methamphetamines, nearly 40 suspected Fentanyl pills, and several guns at a residence in the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard around 11:30 a.m., according to police.
Police obtained the search warrant after responding to a disturbance at the residence last Wednesday when a man was threatened with a gun, officials reported. Colorado Springs police K9 units and Tactical Enforcement Unit helped conduct the search.
Marshall was booked into the El Paso County jail on a $50,000 bond.