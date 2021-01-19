Police handcuffs on the table
Police arrested a man in northern Colorado Springs during a drug bust Monday, officials said.

Colorado Springs police arrested Anthony Marshall, 33, after finding 236 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of methamphetamines, nearly 40 suspected Fentanyl pills, and several guns at a residence in the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard around 11:30 a.m., according to police.

Police obtained the search warrant after responding to a disturbance at the residence last Wednesday when a man was threatened with a gun, officials reported. Colorado Springs police K9 units and Tactical Enforcement Unit helped conduct the search.

Marshall was booked into the El Paso County jail on a $50,000 bond.

