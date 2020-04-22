Those experiencing domestic violence can leave their homes to seek safety under Gov. Jared Polis' "safer-at-home" policy, the state's Department of Human Services said Wednesday.
The new order, which goes into effect Sunday, will replace the statewide stay-at-home order.
“We know that people who perpetrate violence in their relationship may use misinformation and lies to control their partners and create fear. It is acceptable to leave your home — and to take any dependents like children or parents with you — in order to ask for help or escape violence," said Michelle Barnes, executive director of the Colorado Department of Human Services, in a news release.
Crisis intervention, financial assistance and emergency shelters are still available, Barnes said, noting that domestic violence service providers are using physical distancing to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
While financial insecurity might increase a survivor's dependence on an abusive partner, local organizations may be able to provide financial help with rent and utilities, relocation costs, food, cleaning supplies, transportation, gas and car repairs.
The department urged Coloradans to reach out to anyone who is concerned about the safety of a relative, friend or neighbor and stressed that resources for domestic abuse survivors are still available.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline, at (800) 799-7233, can connect people 24/7 to their local, free and confidential domestic violence service provider. Support is available in more than 200 languages. A list of local domestic violence service organizations is also available here.
For those who do not feel safe calling, they can send a text loveis (capitalization does not matter) to 22522. During an emergency, survivors should call 911.