FILE - In this March 23, 2020 file photo, a man walks across a nearly empty Adams Street near The Art Institute of Chicago, in Chicago, on the first work day since Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a shelter in place order last week. As families across the country and the globe hunker down at home, there's another danger, also insidious if less immediately obvious, that worries advocates and officials: A potential spike in domestic violence.