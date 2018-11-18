A dolphin found dead on a beach near Los Angeles had suffered a bullet wound in an attack described by a local animal rescue organization as a “vicious act of brutality.”
Marine Animal Rescue, based in El Segundo, is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person that shot the dolphin.
Peter Wallerstein, the group’s founder and president, was notified about a dolphin spotted in the surf on Manhattan Beach on the morning of November 8. He managed to retrieve the dolphin, which was already dead, from the water with the help of a lifeguard, he told NBC News.
