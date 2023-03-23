Seventeen-year-old Doherty High School student Giorgia Trocciola was identified as the victim in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday near the school, according to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Trocciola was in a crosswalk crossing Barnes Road in front of the high school around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday when a vehicle entered the intersection on a red light and struck her, according to a preliminary investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to police, Trocciola died on the scene . She was a foreign exchange student, according to school officials.

Officials at a news conference Thursday said there will be a school zone with signs and flashers implemented at Doherty High School, but a timeline has not yet been established. The Gazette is following and providing updates from this conference as they become available. Follow @_sullivn on Twitter for updates.

Police have not released what led up to the crash, and it is too early to say if speed or other factors contributed to the collision, but alcohol is not suspected to be a factor, police said. The driver of the involved vehicle stayed on the scene.

Any possible citations for the driver are part of the ongoing investigation and will be determined at a later date, according to Robert Tornabene, a spokesman with Colorado Springs police. Officials at Thursday's news conference said the driver was a passerby and not someone going to or coming from the high school.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Doherty High School was closed Wednesday, but reopened Thursday. According to a spokesperson for District 11, therapy dogs and additional grief counselors are available to students.

A petition started after news of the crash broke Wednesday is calling for a pedestrian bridge to be built over Barnes Road for Doherty High School students to safely cross. The petition has accrued nearly 2,500 signatures since Wednesday.

"Parents shouldn't be burying their children! Children should feel safe going to school! Our community demands immediate action from the City of Colorado Springs and School District 11!" wrote petition creator Jennifer Arey.

Trocciola's death marks the 12th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. There were five traffic deaths at this time last year.

This story will be updated with information from a news conference expected to begin at 3 p.m. Thursday at Doherty High School.