LOS ANGELES — Beth Chapman, who is battling cancer, was hospitalized this weekend, according to a statement on her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman’s official Facebook page.
“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” the statement read. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up.
“She is now at home resting with her husband. She and [Duane] are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”
Beth and Duane Chapman own a home in Colorado and have been the subject of controversy in the Pikes Peak region. Beth Chapman had a harassment charge made by a teenage girl from Monument dismissed in 2013. In 2011, Colorado Springs bail bondsman Bobby Brown, a friend of Chapman and her husband, sued the A&E network for lack of compensation. Brown has appeared on the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" series numerous times.
