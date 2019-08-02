Funeral held for Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' (copy)
FILE - In this June 4, 2014 file photo, Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Wade Payne
TV bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman said he will offer a "large cash reward" to anyone who can help him find the person who stole his late wife’s personal items from the store he owns in Edgewater.

The front door of the Dog the Bounty Hunter Store at 2547 Sheridan Blvd. is boarded up and taped off Friday morning after reports that the store was burglarized earlier this week.

The Edgewater Police Department said they learned of the damage to the front door of the store on Tuesday, but it wasn't until Thursday that a representative there reported that merchandise and other items of personal value were missing from the business.

