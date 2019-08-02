TV bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman said he will offer a "large cash reward" to anyone who can help him find the person who stole his late wife’s personal items from the store he owns in metro Denver.
The front door of the Dog the Bounty Hunter Store at 2547 Sheridan Blvd. in Edgewood, northeast of downtown Denver, is boarded up and taped off Friday morning after reports that the store was burglarized earlier this week.
The Edgewater Police Department said they learned of the damage to the front door of the store on Tuesday, but it wasn't until Thursday that a representative there reported that merchandise and other items of personal value were missing from the business.
The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead— Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) August 2, 2019
LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!! https://t.co/TEUKHjOkvH