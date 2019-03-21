For the first time in 45 years, a dog in El Paso County has tested positive for rabies, county public health officials announced Thursday.
The dog contracted the fatal virus after its owner tried to personally give the pet its vaccine — rather than go to a licensed veterinarian as required by law, according to El Paso County Public Health. The dog was euthanized, and the dog's owner and other people exposed to the pet are being given preventative vaccinations.
By law, licensed veterinarians must vaccinate all domestic animals for the deadly virus, which is fatal once symptoms begin to show.
Doing so ensures that each pet is given the proper type of vaccine, the right dose, and stores the vaccine properly, the health department said in a release. Licensed veterinarians also know how frequently animals should receive booster shots, as well as how best to administer the vaccine.
The case comes after a rabies outbreak ravaged the local skunk community in 2017 and 2018. In those years, scores of skunks died and tested positive for the virus, which is fatal once symptoms begin to show.
So far this year three animals have tested positive for the virus: A skunk, a fox and the dog.
