A Great Dane was rescued by firefighters after jumping off a five-story parking garage onto a two-story structure Friday night, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department. 

The Colorado Springs Fire Department worked with Animal Control to save the 110 pound dog around 5 p.m. at 255 Sahwatch St. in downtown Colorado Springs. 

The dog was transported to a veterinarian office for further treatment.

Firefighters did not provide any other information about the condition of the dog. 

