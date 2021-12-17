A Great Dane was rescued by firefighters after jumping off a five-story parking garage onto a two-story structure Friday night, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department worked with Animal Control to save the 110 pound dog around 5 p.m. at 255 Sahwatch St. in downtown Colorado Springs.
The dog was transported to a veterinarian office for further treatment.
Firefighters did not provide any other information about the condition of the dog.
