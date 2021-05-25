Police investigated a shooting near downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday where a dog suffered a gunshot wound after biting its owner, police said.
Colorado Springs responded to the 800 block of East Kiowa Street around 10 a.m. and found a woman with a serious dog bite. The woman said her dog bit her and witnesses in the area said they heard a gunshot, police said.
Human Society Animal Law Enforcement Division found a dog with a gunshot wound, officers said.
Schools in the area were temporarily put on lock down, police said.
Officers were investigating who shot the dog and didn't offer an update on the animal's condition.
Police encouraged those with information or witnesses to call (719) 444-7000. Those who wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.