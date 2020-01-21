The Routt County Humane Society is searching for the owner of a dog that was found at nearly 10,000 feet on top of a Colorado mountain pass.

A male toy or mini Australian Shepherd was discovered at the top of Rabbit Ears Pass earlier this week. Fortunately, for this four-legged companion, he was found before another wave of snow settled into the high country. Wintry weather is moving across the state right now, leaving behind several inches of snow.

Identification and proof of ownership are required for the reclaim of the dog. If you have any information about the dog, please contact the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247.

Rabbit Ears Pass is a high-altitude mountain pass that rises to an elevation of 9,426 feet. It is located between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs in northern Colorado. The peak rock formations are incredibly unique, resembling the shape of rabbit ears (hence the name).