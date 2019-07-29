{p dir=”ltr”}A social media post led to the arrest of a New Mexico man who is accused of letting his dog kill a fawn in southern Colorado, the state Parks and Wildlife department said in a Monday news release.
{p dir=”ltr”}Michael Garcia posted pictures of the dead fawn and his dog to Facebook, wildlife officials said, prompting calls to the agency’s poaching hotline.
{p dir=”ltr”}Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said on July 23, Garcia, 36, was on his way to the Conejos River near Lasauses in the San Luis Valley, where he works as a fishing guide. Authorities say his dog took off, fatally attacking the fawn.
{p dir=”ltr”}Agency spokesman Joe Lewandowski said investigators wouldn’t have known of the about the crime had it not been for Garcia’s social media post.
{p dir=”ltr”}“It wasn’t like he was in a state park or a big campground or something like that,” he said.
{p dir=”ltr”}The post has since been deleted.
{p dir=”ltr”}“We’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s quite a disturbing case,” said Lewandowski.
{p dir=”ltr”}Garcia faces a $1,372.50 fine and several wildlife crimes. He is scheduled to appear in the Conejos County Court on Sept. 16.
{p dir=”ltr”}Wildlife officials are also seeking to suspend Garcia’s hunting and fishing licenses in Colorado.
{p dir=”ltr”}“Hunting and fishing licenses are a privilege, and you have to abide by rules to maintain the license,” said Lewandowski.