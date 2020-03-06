Warm days and freezing nights have left Colorado Springs roads pockmarked with tens of thousands of potholes for drivers to dodge.
However, not all drivers are suffering equally, as some lucky commuters have had their path home repaved with tax dollars dedicated to battle pavement problems since 2016.
Thousands more drivers will benefit when the city resurfaces and thereby eradicates potholes along 225 lane miles this year, including major thoroughfares such as Garden of the Gods Road, Nevada Avenue and east Platte Avenue.
The construction will help preserve suspension for thousands of commuters, while leaving other drivers to navigate new potholes on ever-degrading streets next winter.
We want to know: Does the city's plan prioritize the worst routes in town or will it leave the most problematic areas for future years? And if a crater in the pavement damaged your car, we want to hear about that too.
To report a pothole to the city:
- Call 385-ROAD and leave a message with details about the pothole.
- Fill out the Street Maintenance Request Form
- Download the GoCOS! App to your phone and mark the potholes location.
