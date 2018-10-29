A day after the Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 4 of the World Series, starter Rich Hill denounced President Trump's critical tweetquestioning the Dodgers' strategy.
He said Trump should be more concerned with Saturday's shooting rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue rather than decisions made by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
“There was a mass shooting yesterday," he told reporters. "The focus, in my opinion, of the president is to be on the country, and not on moves that are made in a World Series game.”
Trump was scorned for tweeting about the World Series hours after the synagogue massacre, and he was accused of insensitivity.
“Watching the Dodgers/Red Sox final innings,’’ Trump tweeted. “It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost 7 innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever(s) who get shellacked. 4 run lead gone. Managers do it all the time, big mistake!’’
