FREMONT COUNTY • A DNA match has led to an arrest in a 2018 cold-case homicide, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Matthew Allan Rodgers, 46, has been jailed in the May 22, 2018 killing of 76-year-old Kenneth Orchard in the town of Brookside. According to a letter published in the Canon City Daily Record, written by the victim's widow, he was slain in the home he shared with his mother by an assailant who set fire to the residence in a cover-up attempt.
Rodgers faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree arson, first-degree burglary, crimes against an at-risk adult and tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence. Authorities did not specify a motive.
Rodgers is being held without bond at the Fremont County jail in Canon City, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
In April 2019, a former Fremont County sheriff's deputy, Christopher Pape, was sentenced to 2 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing silver ingots and other valuables from Rodgers' home while helping to investigate his death, according to a report in the Daily Record.