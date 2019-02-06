Christopher Abeyta
Caption +

Christopher Abeyta photo composite as he would look now at age 23.--HO
Show MoreShow Less

None of the three men who were DNA tested last year are Christopher Abetya, who went missing from his crib in Colorado Springs in 1986 when he was 7 months old, Colorado Springs police say.

Three tips were received last year about men who could have been the long-missing boy, whose family hasn't given up hope of finding him as an adult.

The first tip came in Aug. 9 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The second was received Aug. 29 by an Abeyta family member, and the third came Oct. 5 from a police department in Florida.

All three men voluntarily provided DNA samples, which were sent to a lab at the University of North Texas.

Man accused in 1988 Old Colorado City rape, murder to be prosecuted as adult

Colorado Springs received the results of all three tests Friday, and "it was determined that none of these three individuals are Christopher Abeyta," a news release says.

Tags

Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.

Load comments