None of the three men who were DNA tested last year are Christopher Abetya, who went missing from his crib in Colorado Springs in 1986 when he was 7 months old, Colorado Springs police say.
Three tips were received last year about men who could have been the long-missing boy, whose family hasn't given up hope of finding him as an adult.
The first tip came in Aug. 9 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The second was received Aug. 29 by an Abeyta family member, and the third came Oct. 5 from a police department in Florida.
All three men voluntarily provided DNA samples, which were sent to a lab at the University of North Texas.
Colorado Springs received the results of all three tests Friday, and "it was determined that none of these three individuals are Christopher Abeyta," a news release says.