In this Gazette file photo, Edward Box III and other members of the Southern, Northern and Mountain Ute tribes demonstrated a traditional dance to Colorado College students and staff in October 2019. The tribes taught about their traditions and culture on the eve of the college changing the name of Armstrong Quad to Tava Quad as part of an antiracist initiative. Tava means “sun” in the Ute language and is how the Utes identified the mountain known today as Pikes Peak. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)