A Colorado Parks and Wildlife crew recovered a man's body from Lake Pueblo State Park on Sunday after a person was reported missing off the lake's north shore, the agency said.
Witnesses told officials they saw the man swimming and trying to retrieve an inflatable pool floatie that drifted out from the shore, officials said.
Officials did not release the man's identity.
The man was reported missing about 4:30 p.m. and witnesses saw him wearing pants and socks but no shoes or shirt, wildlife officials said.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office volunteer dive team found the man's body using sonar devices.
His body was found about 9 p.m. under 7 feet of water nearly 40 feet from the shore.
If the coroner's office confirms the death as a drowning, it would be the eighth in the state this year, the agency said.