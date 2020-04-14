Using his smartphone to listen to teachers deliver lessons and then do homework has been tough for Palmer High School student Owen Baiz.
“We printed out stuff on paper, which makes it easier,” Owen, 15, said as he signed on to a new laptop computer he and his mom picked up Tuesday.
“It’s a big challenge for everyone,” his mother Tonya Sewell said of remote learning during the coronavirus lockdown that closed schools for in-person classes. “But I think they’ve done a good job of communicating and having opportunities for learning.”
About 700 families of high school students in Colorado Springs School District 11 said they needed electronic devices in order to participate in the new model of doing schoolwork at home, said Jason Reynolds, the district’s director of technical and support services.
D-11 students can get laptops this week. Other Pikes Peak region school districts distributed electronic devices in recent weeks to families that needed them. Throughout the region, younger students who don't have access to technology at home are obtaining packets of assignments from schools to work on with paper and pencil.
The sole computer in Owen's house stopped working days before the virus shut down schools in mid-March, and now overheats with too much use. Owen’s brother has been getting first dibs on it.
“We needed something more reliable,” Sewell said. “We’ve been using phones, and it’s a little tricky. Having his own dedicated computer, and not having to compete with his brother to use the computer and wait for the computer to cool down will be great.”
A pick-up station at Holmes Middle School Tuesday required parents to show state-issued identification and students to present their school ID to receive a laptop to use at home and return in the fall.
The computers were to be handed out in the fall to upper-class students as part of a technology initiative that supplies each high school student with a laptop for schoolwork, Reynolds said. The project is in the second year of being rolled out, after starting with freshmen and sophomores.
Filters have been installed on the laptops to prevent students from looking at banned websites at home, Reynolds said.
“This is enabling families that were in need of a device to participate in our distance learning, where potentially they wouldn’t have logged in and gotten assignments and knew what to do,” he said.
Administrators have called every Palmer High family and made personal contact with nearly 90%, said assistant principal Dan Geiser, who was at the device distribution Tuesday to “show love to our kids and families.”
The new distance learning model has been exhausting for teachers, Geiser said. They have scrambled to create online classes using Webex, a video conferencing platform. Subjects such as math, science and world languages are particularly hard to learn remotely, he said.
Students are primarily reviewing material they had learned this school year and not having to grasp new concepts remotely, Geiser said.
Kids miss their friends, teachers and daily routines, he said, and school staff miss the students.
“Students already have that dynamic communication with social media, but they still want to have that (personal) interaction,” he said.
With up to four hours of remote learning each day, students are displaying various levels of engagement, Geiser said.
One Coronado High student picking a laptop has been playing a lot of video games lately, said his mom, who declined to give her name.
“It’s been crazy,” she said of distance learning. “I have three kids in high school all doing their school and homework on just one computer. They all go to different schools, so this computer will help a lot. He’ll get his own laptop now.”