One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a Thursday morning domestic disturbance in northern Colorado Springs.

Police found a woman dead, and a woman and a man seriously injured after they were called to the 6600 block of Palace Drive, shortly after 2 a.m.

That block includes a large apartment complex near Academy Boulevard and Woodmen Road.

Two victims were hospitalized in serious condition, Colorado Springs Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton told The Gazette.

The cause and manner of the woman's death is unknown, Newton said. Police told Gazette news partner KKTV that gunfire and stabbings were involved in the incident.

He called the case a "very complex puzzle."

"We're still trying to put those pieces together," Newton said.

Detectives were treating the incident as a homicide, Newton said.

There is no threat to the public, and there will likely be a large police presence in the area for most of the morning, Newton added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.