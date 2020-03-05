One person is dead and two seriously injured after a Thursday morning domestic disturbance in north Colorado Springs.

Officers arrived on scene, to the 6600 block of Palace Drive, shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. They found a woman dead, and a woman and a man seriously injured. The two victims who were still alive were transported to an area hospital, where they remain in serious condition, Colorado Springs Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton told The Gazette.

The cause and manner of the woman's death is unknown, Netwon said. Police told Gazette news partner KKTV that some of the victims had been shot and that others had been stabbed, though Newton was unable to verify this.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He called the case a "very complex puzzle" and said "we're still trying to put those pieces together."

Detectives from the violent crimes section assumed the investigation, which is being treated as a homicide, Newton said.

There is no threat to the public, and there will likely be a large police presence in the area for most of the morning, he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.