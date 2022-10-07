Colorado Springs police reported a disturbance that may have included a firearm at Harrison High School on Friday, but later said its investigation and surveillance footage showed “conclusively” that there was never a firearm or threat on campus.
“Officers have not recovered any firearm and at this time we believe there was no firearm inside Harrison High School,” said Lt. Pamela Castro, Colorado Springs police spokeswoman.
Just before 12:20 p.m., police said officers were investigating the incident at the Harrison District 2 school, and that initial information stated that a "firearm was shown."
I’m at Harrison HS right now after CSPD reported a disturbance/possible firearm on campus around 12:20pm. Parents are lining up to pick their students up after class was cut short. @csgazette https://t.co/wn2WP7opHM pic.twitter.com/i8Orgb3E86— Brooke Nevins (@brooke_nevins) October 7, 2022
Community Notification:— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) October 7, 2022
Officers are currently investigating a disturbance at Harrison High School. Initial information states a firearm was shown. However, there is no threat to the school/student body at this time and no injuries have been reported.
Officials said there was no threat to the school or students, and that no injuries were reported. Several parents arrived at the school located near the intersection of Interstate 25 and South Circle Drive to pick up their children early.
Parents and students told The Gazette that a fight between students broke out around lunch time and that a student pulled out a gun. Parents also said they were confused about communication from the school regarding where and how to pick up their children.
Classes continued Friday as scheduled, although officials said parents could pick up their children early.
Police said a few students had planned to fight and a group of onlookers allegedly yelled “gun,” causing panic in the school and texts to parents. The fight never occurred, Castro said. The police department is investigating whether the false alarm was based on perception or was intentional.
According to KKTV, police said they received a report that a student had a gun on campus, but as of 11:50 a.m. they were unable to confirm a weapon was on school grounds. Police also told KKTV that an incident involving some type of physical disturbance near the Goodwill store near the school is part of the investigation.
