Police reported a disturbance that may have included a firearm at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.
Just before 12:20 p.m., Colorado Springs police said officers were investigating the incident at the school, and that initial information stated that a "firearm was shown."
Officers are currently investigating a disturbance at Harrison High School. Initial information states a firearm was shown. However, there is no threat to the school/student body at this time and no injuries have been reported.
Officials said there is no threat to the school and students, and that no injuries have been reported. The school is located near the intersection of Interstate 25 and South Circle Drive.
According to Gazette news partner KKTV, police said they received a report that a student had a gun on campus, but as of 11:50 a.m. they were unable to confirm a weapon was on school grounds. Police also told KKTV that an incident involving some type of physical disturbance near the Goodwill close to the school is part of the investigation.
According to police, parents are able to pick up their children at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
