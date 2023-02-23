When asked Thursday about the potential of Anderson Aldrich entering an insanity plea, District Attorney Michael Allen told reporters it's a possibility, but "too early to determine if that will happen or not."

Aldrich is accused of killing five people and wounding more than a dozen in the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q, a popular LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Aldrich's preliminary hearing came to a close on Thursday morning when Judge Michael McHenry ruled that all 323 charges against Aldrich be bound over. Allen's remarks came during a news conference following the court hearing.

Aldrich's mental health was a central focus for the defense throughout the two-day hearing, with the defense presenting several pieces of evidence showing that Aldrich was taking more than 10 prescription drugs to treat depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety disorders. Aldrich's attorney Joseph Archambault also said Aldrich's mother, Laura Voepel, told a detective that Aldrich was "severely disabled" and had been a victim of sexual assault.

On Thursday, Aldrich's defense team told the judge that it would pursue a mental health evaluation for Aldrich. Allen told reporters that the status of that mental health evaluation will be discussed at Aldrich's next court date on March 31.

Another thing that could potentially be discussed at that court appearance is a potential motion to suppress Laura Voepel's home address from court documents and future court proceedings.

On Wednesday afternoon, McHenry said a woman named “Laura V” was using the chat feature in the court's video conferencing system to speak about things happening during the preliminary hearing. What was being said by the woman who may have been Aldrich’s mother was not disclosed by McHenry, but whatever was said was important enough that attorneys from both sides had to be informed during an extended recess.

On Thursday morning, McHenry said court staff received a voicemail from a woman claiming to be Aldrich’s mother requesting that her address be redacted from court proceedings and documents because someone allegedly attempted to break into her apartment after her address was given in court on Wednesday.

Allen declined to comment on what Voepel allegedly said in the chat and if the claims of a potential break-in attempt were confirmed.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Robert Tornabene, a Colorado Springs police spokesman, told The Gazette that there were no calls for service from any residents at Voepel’s address — which is a multiunit apartment complex — on Wednesday or Thursday. Tornabene said the most recent call for service from Voepel’s address was a call for an ambulance in late January.

At the news conference, Allen also addressed the issue of Aldrich's sexual orientation and preferred pronouns.

Allen told the media that he believed Aldrich's nonbinary status would not be an important part of the case. Allen also declined to comment on whether he believes Aldrich is nonbinary, saying any references to Aldrich by prosecutors as he or him are "unintentional."

On Wednesday, Colorado Springs Detective Rebecca Joines testified that two people who knew Aldrich told law enforcement that Aldrich never referred to themselves as nonbinary, but that Aldrich's mother did.

During the preliminary hearing, Aldrich's attorneys spent a significant amount of time attempting to have the bias-motivated crime charges dismissed. Asked if he felt prosecutors had a strong case for pursuing those charges, Allen told reporters: "I do."

Aldrich is scheduled to be arraigned May 30, and Allen said he anticipates a plea of not guilty, which is standard in most homicide cases.

During the arraignment, a judge could set a trial date. Allen told reporters that he's "hopeful" that Aldrich's trial will be this year, but that 2024 is a definite possibility.

Aldrich remains in custody at the El Paso County jail without bond.