The two Republican candidates campaigning to be the top prosecutor in El Paso and Teller counties are to appear at a forum in Colorado Springs Tuesday.
The 90-minute event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Church for All Nations, 6540 Templeton Gap Rd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Those who wish to attend should use the north door. Seating will be organized to allow for social distancing, organizer Linda Taylor said.
Mark Waller, an El Paso County commissioner and former state lawmaker, and Michael Allen, a veteran El Paso County prosecutor, will be given a chance to make opening and closing remarks. The rest of the time will be for questions from organizers and audience members.
Because there is no Democratic candidate for the office, the winner of the June 30 primary election is expected to succeed term-limited 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May, now completing his 12th year in office.