District 49′s Sand Creek High School is raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs at a parents' discussion at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Lauren Stuart, Sand Creek Zone Community Liaison, said the district needs to be proactive to protect its students from drugs.

“Well, I think the statistics in the county are very high. I mean you see on the news fentanyl overdoses all the time,” said Stuart.

Fentanyl accounted for 99 accidental deaths in 2021 in El Paso County, according to county coroner and chief medical examiner Dr. Leon Kelly.

“It’s a county-wide problem and there are schools that are close to ours that have had issues and we have similar demographics, and we just want to get ahead of it and make sure our kids know that it’s dangerous,” explained Stuart.

The District 49 nursing department and Resource Officer will lead Wednesday’s discussion on what fentanyl looks like, what an overdose could look like, what schools carry Narcan, and who is trained to authorize it.

