Falcon students will begin the school year remotely, with the goal of a staggered return to in-person learning after Labor Day, District 49 officials announced Monday, mirroring a decision made last week by District 11, the region's second-largest district.
"For our community and our district, Aug. 17 is too early to safely return to in-person learning," District 49 announced in an evening statement posted to its Facebook page, citing "multiple critical population health measures" that "remain higher than state and county maximum levels," as well as conversations with more than 2,000 staff and parents.
Those health measures include daily case rates; the 14-day average of cases per 100,000; daily test positivity rate; and daily hospitalization and death rates, a district spokesman said.
As of Monday, the county had a virus incidence of 138 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks -- above the state health department's "high" benchmark of 100 cases per 100,000. It has remained in the high category since July 11.
State guidelines to school districts regarding quarantine procedures "would almost certainly require us to close multiple schools shortly after opening them," the district said in a statement posted to its website.
"In the past week, we have experienced that infections from our surrounding community have triggered testing, notifications, contact tracing and precautionary quarantines among staff members currently on campus," it stated.
School will resume on Aug. 17, as planned. While learning will be conducted virtually, the district will allow "special sessions with small student groups for extra support [and] services" to occur in person, according to the district statement.
It will tentatively bring back kindergarten through 2nd grade students for in-person learning on Sept. 8, 3rd-5th graders on Sept. 14, and secondary students later in the semester, if local virus activity improves and in-person learning has become safe, according to the post.
Staff will be expected to work on site at least two days each week through Labor Day and will be allowed to bring their school-aged children to work, the post additionally stated.
Before Monday's announcement, parents had been offered the option of online or in-person learning for their children. That choice will still exist when the district resumes in-person learning, a spokesman said.
On Wednesday, D-11 announced it would start the academic year with a focus on remote learning, providing exclusively online education for all students except those deemed academically at-risk.
The announcement pivoted from that district's previously detailed plan, which gave students the option of learning online or attending in-person classes. Under the previous plan, high school students would have attended classes in person two days a week under a hybrid model, or completely online.
"We are not confident we'll be able to bring that level of capacity back into our schools and guarantee the level of safety we would want to ensure," Superintendent Michael Thomas told the D-11 board last week, citing concerns about crowding in schools. County health data showed several hot spots of virus activity in the county exist within the district boundaries, he said.
The region's largest school district, Academy District 20, also announced changes Wednesday, adding options for middle and high school students to attend classes both virtually and in person. That included the option for students to follow along in-person classes from home.