School District 49 may formally oppose measures to legalize recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs and a statewide measure to decriminalize possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms.

The proposed resolution states that approving the ballot questions could increase students' access to harmful psychoactive substances.

Recreational marijuana is legal across Colorado for adults over 21 and available for sale in nearby communities such as Manitou Springs, Pueblo and Denver. Colorado Springs voters will decide in November whether to allow the existing 115 medical marijuana shops to have the option to add or fully transition to recreational sales. A second question asks voters to add a 5% special tax to recreational marijuana sales to fund public safety, veterans services and mental health programs.

Geographically, District 49 is split between the city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County. However, 75% of its schools are within the city limits, and the percentage is expected to grow as the city expands eastward and annexes more of unincorporated El Paso County, district spokesman David Nancarrow said.

The state question asks voters to decriminalize psychedelic mushroom possession for those older than 21. The mushrooms could be sold at healing centers that receive a license from the state.

D-49's proposed resolution states that legalizing recreational marijuana sales could increase students' exposure to higher potency THC products that can impact the developing minds of children and teenagers.

Board Secretary Lori Thompson said she has seen first hand the effects of high potency products and expected they could become more readily available if the measures pass.

"I think the prevalence will increase," Thompson said in a recent board work session.

Proponents of legalizing recreational marijuana sales have pointed out in the past that recreational marijuana possession is legal throughout the state and Colorado Springs has lost out on $150 million in tax revenue by blocking sales for 10 years.

The state has worked to limit access to high potency products by limiting how much concentrated marijuana a customer can purchase in a day.

In 2009 prior to recreational marijuana legalization, 24% of high school students reported using marijuana within 30 days of taking the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey. In 2019, about 20% of high school students across the state reported using marijuana within 30 days. Use dropped dramatically in 2021 likely because of the pandemic.

Current data for El Paso County students is not available because not enough students participated in the survey.

The district also argues in its proposed resolution that decriminalizing mushrooms could increase exposure to hallucinogens that can create "psychotic-like" episodes.

The Natural Medicine Colorado campaign backing mushrooms says it shows promise in treating conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.

The board is expected to vote on the resolution on Oct. 13.