Falcon School District 49 became the first Pikes Peak region district to shut down in-person classes that had resumed in August, announcing that beginning Monday all instruction will be remote through the end of the year.
District 49 made the decision due to "deteriorating public health conditions and the resulting impact on normal operations," the district said in a news release Friday.
“Surging infection cases from the community flow into our schools, creating quarantines that deplete our on-site staff, and in-person learning shuts down,” said Peter Hilts, the district's chief education office. “Our schools are losing stability, and community conditions are beginning to compromise safety.
“This is the decision we didn’t want to make, but we believe this is the responsible way forward, instead of rolling the dice and waiting to see which schools go virtual next."
This week, the district saw 35 confirmed cases of the sometimes deadly virus among students and employees. Two-thirds of district schools have quarantines affecting 1,100 students and hundreds of teachers and other workers. So far, five of the district's schools moved to remote learning with less than a day's notice. Additionally, the district has also seen one school-based outbreak, another potential school-based outbreak, and two cases of verified, in-district transmission, according to Hilts.
Many of the district's employees will continue working, and some on-site programming will be offered for students and groups that require in-person support. Prior to the decision to revert to remote learning, nearly a third of families had chosen that option this school year, the release added.
The district will provide essential support services during the remote period, including devices for electronic learning and grab-and-go meals, and will share pertinent information with families "in the coming days," according to the release.
The district began the school year in a largely remote fashion due to COVID-19 conditions in the county but eventually gave families the option to choose online or in-person education for their children.
Earlier this week, the state announced that Colorado schools from preschool through college would be able to continue in-person operations — even during a stay-at-home order — as "critical businesses."
While the state continues to recommend that schools switch to remote learning, with "very limited" in-person services, during a stay-at-home order, "local districts are able to make determinations on how to structure the format of education based on local factors," a spokeswoman for the state's Joint Information Center told The Gazette.
Preschool through 12th grade schools are required to work with state and local public health officials and follow guidance amid suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19. Post-secondary institutions may provide classroom and lab education, as long as social-distancing is observed, according to the order.
Schools join hospitals, railways, oil and gas extraction companies, hotels, grocery stores, banks, military installations, law enforcement agencies and media outlets on the list of critical businesses.
When asked for a response to the updated state public health order, El Paso County Public Health on Wednesday said it would continue to provide guidance and recommendations to local school districts.
"Public Health supports districts in making the most informed decisions for their schools and families," spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said in a statement. "There are a number of different learning options available (in-person, remote and hybrid), and schools have displayed a tremendous amount of flexibility in quickly implementing these solutions."