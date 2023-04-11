Two people who were removed from a school board meeting in El Paso County for holding up signs calling for several board members to resign are suing School District 49, alleging that the district violated their constitutional right to free speech.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court, accuses D-49 of treating community members inconsistently based on their viewpoints. In their complaint, plaintiffs Deb Schmidt and Kelly Kohls allege that other community members at previous meetings faced no such punishment for similar actions.

The complaint also names board President John Graham as a defendant, along with security personnel Robert Konz and David Glenn, who assisted in upholding D-49’s “unconstitutional policies, practices, and customs,” the lawsuit alleges.

“The case was brought to simply vindicate First Amendment rights of anyone who decides to criticize public officials,” Schmidt said.

At the school board's Feb. 22 special meeting, Schmidt and Kohls each held up signs at chest level reading, “Rick Lori John RESIGN,” referring to board members Rick Van Wieren, Lori Thompson and Graham. Graham told the two that their actions were out of order and violated rules of decorum, telling them they would be asked to leave if they did not put them down.

Graham halted the meeting in order for security to intervene when the two continued to hold their signs despite warnings not to do so. Konz and Glenn then escorted Schmidt and Kohls out of the building.

Schmidt is a district taxpayer and grandparent to two children at D-49 schools. Kohls is an Ohio resident.

The lawsuit references a Nov. 10 special meeting in which the board voted 3-2 to censure board member Ivy Liu for her behavior. A handful of community members held signs reading “Ivy Liu resign” at several points during the meeting.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Graham told Schmidt and Konz during the February meeting that he’d twice told those holding signs in November to put them down, just as he was requesting of them. The lawsuit further alleges that “a review of the audio record of the special meeting … indicates that, at no time during the course of the meeting” did Graham or anybody else on behalf of D-49 request them to cease doing so.

In a recording of the November school board meeting the district posted online, Graham is shown asking members of the public to put down their “distracting” signs.

“If they had not put them down, they would have been asked to leave. … The difference was they put down the signs,” Graham said. “People don't have a right to come into the meeting, disrupt it, do whatever they want.”

The plaintiffs say they have “suffered injury and damages in having their core political speech stifled and censored” during the special meeting and were deprived “of their constitutional rights to freedom of speech as protected by the First Amendment, the right to petition the government for redress of grievances pursuant to the First Amendment, and the denial of equal protection of the law in violation of the rights afforded by the Fourteenth Amendment.”

Schmidt and Kohls are seeking awards for damages and the costs associated with bringing the case, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also seeks a court order preventing D-49 from prohibiting the plaintiffs from using their signs as long as they do not interfere with others’ ability to watch and listen to the meeting.

“I don’t want money,” Schmidt said. “I want them to change the dang policy that isn't right.”

Schmidt said she wants the district to change its method of prioritizing certain groups during public comment to be more equitable. Current policy prioritizes students, staff and parents or guardians of current students, followed by active members of district committees, then district residents and taxpayers, and finally all other citizens. Priority is also given to speakers who have not addressed the board within the prior month.

The board’s legal counsel declined to comment on the lawsuit.