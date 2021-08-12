District 49’s Board of Education on Thursday voted to approve a measure with potential to change the way history and current events are taught in its classrooms.
In a 3-2 vote during its monthly meeting, the board passed a resolution prohibiting the teaching of “critical race theory” in D-49 schools. The 25,000-student district is thought to be the first in Colorado to approve such a ban.
Board members John Graham, Ivy Liu and Rick Van Wieren voted in favor of the measure. Kevin Butcher and Dave Cruson voted against it.
The theory has been the subject of impassioned debate among legislators, educators and parents across the country in recent years. Locally, Air Force Academy political science professor Lynne Chandler Garcia sparked outrage in conservative circles when she spoke out in support of critical race theory, writing in an opinion article that the theory is crucial in helping military leaders “understand the history of the racism that has shaped both foreign and domestic policy.”
During the Thursday night board meeting, several district parents and community members spoke for and against the ban, mostly rehashing arguments that have been offered at every meeting since the resolution was proposed on June 10.
But Matt Balk, the first resident to speak during the open forum, suggested board member Ivy Liu had tainted the proceedings by publicly stating her opinion of critical race theory on social media before the topic had been formally discussed.
After reading several posts from Liu’s personal Facebook page, Balk declared, “These are not the words of an undecided board member. These are the words of an individual with an agenda.”
In response, Liu said, “As long as I’m a District 49 school board member, it will be my single-minded mission to ensure that D-49 remains one of the top-notch districts, and protect it from any infusion of insidious indoctrination.”
Board member Cruson and Chief Operating Officer Pedro Almeida cautioned against the ban, saying it was unnecessary because the theory is not directly taught to students in the district.
“I feel that this is a solution to a problem that does not exist,” Almeida said.
Van Wieren agreed that the theory is probably not being taught in D-49 schools, and said the resolution should serve as the district’s final word on the topic.
“I would like this not to be something we have to talk about all year long,” Van Wieren said. “I would like us to get on with the business of teaching kids math, and science and history, and all that good stuff.”