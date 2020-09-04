Colorado Springs' largest school district will phase in hybrid learning for sixth- through 12th-grade students starting Sept. 14, Academy D-20's superintendent wrote in a e-newsletter.
D-20, which restarted in-person classes Aug. 24, will start to add classes for students who will split time between in-person learning and virtual learning. But the start of hybrid classes will not change the regimen for students already involved with real-time online classes and self-paced online classes.
The district's decision to forge ahead with the reopening plan comes after a host of students and teachers in the district were put into precautionary quarantines after possible exposures to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, 20 staff and students were isolated during a precautionary quarantine after a staff member at Discovery Canyon Campus displayed coronavirus-like symptoms and awaited test results.
On Monday, 18 students and 14 staff members from Explorer Elementary were in a precautionary quarantine after a student had coronations-like symptoms. And two student's from Douglass Valley Elementary were quarantined after they had contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
Despite the string of precautionary quarantines, Superintendent J. Thomas Gregory said the district planned to stick with it's reopening plan.
"Just three weeks ago, we hoped local COVID-19 trends would continue to decline and stabilize,' Gregory wrote in the newsletter. "Thankfully, that is exactly what we are seeing. As of yesterday, the three main metrics we have been told to monitor are all in a good place and continue to trend in the right direction."
Some of the metrics the district looked for were based on El Paso County data including a decline in the 14 rolling day average of new incidents, a positivity rate of 3.6%, which is below the target of 5%, and hospitals having bed capacity.
With the desired metrics met and a list of safety guidelines and protocols enacted, which include health self-screenings, face coverings, social distancing, and hand washing, District 20 is on track to start hybrid courses in less than two weeks.
"We will continue to work closely with El Paso County Public Health and track data, because as I have said before, the challenge now is keeping our doors open and sustaining a consistent in-person learning environment," Gregory wrote.