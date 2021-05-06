The superintendent of Academy School District 20 responded via email Thursday to a Change.org petition calling for banning the Confederate flag in the district’s classrooms.
District 20 substitute teacher Hailey Schramm created the petition about three weeks ago after she saw the flag on display in a classroom.
“It’s a symbol of hate and intolerance,” Schramm told The Gazette last week. “I can’t imagine how students — especially Black students — feel with a symbol of white supremacy and hatred hanging in their classroom.”
After reportedly speaking with the school principal and a district representative about the flag, Schramm started the online petition, which has gained more than 26,000 signatures.
Superintendent Tom Gregory said the district looked into the situation after the petition was brought to their attention.
“We have had time to understand the situation that led to the petition and we own and acknowledge the impact,” Gregory said in an email.
According to Gregory, the flag was one of several displayed as part of an 8th-grade American history course. Before concluding the lesson, the class discussed the banner, “and how today, in 2021, the flag is viewed as a symbol of hate,” Gregory wrote.
Because the unit of study has concluded, the flag is no longer on display, the superintendent said.
“We are grateful for the open conversations with all involved,” Gregory wrote. “These conversations will continue, and we will engage in further learning to push our district forward to make sure all in our school communities feel safe and supported.”