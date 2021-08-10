Academy School District 20 is offering an incentive program – including a pay increase -- designed to help combat a shortage of bus drivers, according to a communication from the district.
As the 26,000-student district prepares to begin the 2021-2022 school year, a 20% shortage of bus drivers and “transportation paraprofessionals” threatens to impact existing routes and schedules, said spokeswoman Allison Cortez.
“Right now, we’re okay,” Cortez said. “But if a bunch of people call in sick, or have an emergency situation at home, or if there’s a COVID outbreak, we could have a problem.”
Driver shortages aren’t a new issue for the district, Cortez said. But the need for drivers will be greater this year as schools anticipate increased student numbers.
“We did have a shortage last year,” Cortez said. “But because of COVID, a lot of parents opted for online or hybrid instruction for their kids, so we didn’t feel the impact as greatly.”
To help offset the shortage, the district has launched a program to recruit new drivers and retain the ones they have, officials said.
In addition to an increased starting salary of $16.17 an hour, District 20 is providing free (in most cases) commercial driver’s license training and three types of incentives:
Signing and Retention bonus
Drivers who are hired and working after Sept. 30 will receive a $2,000 bonus, with half payable upon completion of training and the remainder after a year of continuous service. New bus paraprofessionals will get a $1,000 bonus under the same conditions, officials said.
The district also intends to reward current drivers and classified transportation workers with a $1,000 bonus – half awarded in October, with the other half payable after a year of continuous service, in October 2022.
“Continuous service” excludes Workers’ Compensation leave periods of 30 days or less, according to the district.
Attendance incentive
Bus drivers with perfect or nearly perfect attendance records will be rewarded as well, with a $250 bonus for anyone absent one day or less during the semester.
Recruiting incentive
Any district staff member, excluding administrators, who recruits a new bus driver is eligible for a $200 bonus under the new program.
If the incentive program is unsuccessful, the district may have to resort to measures that will, at the very least, inconvenience families, Cortez said.
“If we lose drivers to illness or family emergencies, that could lead to a consolidation of routes,” she said. “If the trend continues, we might have to look into canceling some routes and having satellite pickup stations. We don’t want to go in that direction, and we’re not there yet. We’re just trying to get ahead of it by bringing in more drivers.”
The transportation department will take a hard look at its bus routes and available drivers before school starts on Monday and Tuesday, officials said. Additionally, the department is planning an all-hands approach to ferrying students to and from the district’s 40 schools: any transportation staff member with a commercial driver’s license – “Which is pretty much everybody,” Cortez said – will likely take a turn behind the wheel of a bus in the coming weeks.
“Our Director of Transportation -- a guy who usually wears a suit and tie to work -- is going to be driving buses next week,” Cortez said. “Anybody who has the license and the training is going to drive a bus.”
For more information, visit the district’s website at www.asd20.org.