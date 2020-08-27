An elementary school in Colorado Springs' largest school district will close Friday due to a confirmed case of coronavirus as the district awaits word on test results for at least three other students and staff — results that could temporarily end in-person classes.
At least two students and two staff at Frontier Elementary are in isolation. One staff member tested positive and one is awaiting test results. Both students, second graders in the same class, are awaiting results.
As a result, at least 20 individuals are in quarantine due to past proximity to those in isolation. However, those in quarantine are not symptomatic, said district spokeswoman Allison Cortez, adding that the situation and numbers were in flux.
The single-day closure will "give ourselves a little time to get these test results back and figure out how we move forward," Cortez said. "With so many staffers out, our challenge now is staffing."
An additional positive result would cause the school to meet the county's criteria of a sitewide outbreak and could potentially close the school temporarily, resulting in a shift to remote learning, Cortez said.
The district hopes to receive results Friday, or over the weekend at the latest, and will partner with El Paso County Public Health to determine the best path forward, Cortez said.
The health department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.
The district also announced Thursday night that a symptomatic individual at Aspen Valley High School is in isolation, resulting in the precautionary quarantine of 52 students and staff, who are not symptomatic. The individual has not yet received test results. The school, which began with in-person learning, will shift to e-learning indefinitely, Cortez said.
Additionally, a kindergarten class at Academy Endeavour Elementary had to quarantine this week after a student became symptomatic. But the student's test came back negative and the class was able to return to the classroom. At Woodmen-Roberts Elementary, two symptomatic students who haven't yet received test results have resulted in the precautionary quarantine of five staff and five students. At Ranch Creek Elementary, one individual is in isolation and six are in quarantine, Cortez added.
The district resumed classes Monday, with preschool and elementary students having the option of attending in person or online. Students who require additional services are being offered some in-person services.
The district's tentative goal is to transition middle-and high-school students to a hybrid model with a 100% online option on Sept. 14, according to a district communication sent this month.
District 20 is one of several where back-to-school operations have been altered in recent days by suspected or confirmed cases. One student and one staff member, both from different schools, tested positive for the virus, Falcon District 49 announced late last week. A student from a Harrison School District 2 school also tested positive, that district announced late last week.
Schools could shut down for several days of contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive, according to pandemic guidance for schools released in late July by the state health department.
Schools are not required to follow the guidance, which outlines who should stay home if a student or staff member tests positive for the potentially deadly virus or is suspected of having it. Schools must, however, report all suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department within four hours, according to a news release that accompanied the guidance.