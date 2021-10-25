Two Academy School District 20 schools have canceled in-person instruction for Tuesday after the district learned of plans for a large-scale protest, officials said Monday.
Chinook Trail Middle School will shift to online learning and Chinook Trail Elementary will be closed outright on Tuesday, said district spokeswoman Allison Cortez.
The decision to close the schools was made in “an abundance of caution” after the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call inquiring about a permit to conduct a Tuesday demonstration outside Chinook Trail Middle School with about 1,600 protestors, Cortez told The Gazette.
“Once we were alerted by CSPD, we decided to move the (middle school) students to online learning for the day,” Cortez said. “This would keep from disrupting their learning environment.”
Because Chinook Trail Elementary School is right next door to the middle school, and because grade-schoolers might be disturbed by the sight of hundreds of protestors marching outside their building, the district decided to cancel school for the day.
“Our elementary schools can’t move to remote learning as seamlessly as our older students,” Cortez said.
Colorado Springs' largest district made local and regional headlines after investigating an allegation that Chinook Trail Middle School staff members were securing masks to students’ faces with tape. At last Thursday’s school board meeting, several parents and local residents showed up wearing blue tape on their faces and clothes in protest. The district has interviewed dozens of students and employees and is in the process of analyzing statements, officials said.
“We know this incident has caused a great deal of concern, strife and further division across our community,” district Superintendent Tom Gregory said in a statement last Friday. ”Once the district is confident that all facts surrounding the allegation are known, we are committed to implementing measures to fully address any areas of need discovered through this process.”
Chinook Trail middle and elementary schools are scheduled to resume classes on Wednesday, officials said.