Academy School District 20 recently became the third Pikes Peak-area school district to join a program designed to give students greater access to the tools they need to succeed academically.

Pikes Peak Library District’s Power Pass program, launched in 2019, provides students with an electronic library card that grants access to thousands of digital resources including e-books, homework assistance, live tutoring and SAT preparation. District 11 was the library system’s inaugural Power Pass partner, joining the program in 2019. Harrison School District 2 adopted Power Pass in January.

“The idea behind (Power Pass) was to come up with a way to reduce barriers for student access, so they have what they need to succeed academically,” said Elyse Jones, the library system’s community partnership coordinator. “Parents might not always have the time, or the ability, to physically bring their student to one of our locations. With Power Pass, they don’t have to.”

Students in participating districts can skip the application process and open a library account with just a few keystrokes, said spokeswoman Denise Abbott.

“Students can just go to the ‘My Account’ space on the library’s website, enter their ID number, and they’re automatically ready to go,” Abbott said. “It’s that easy.”

Abbott pointed out that the Power Pass is not a physical library card, but it performs most of the same functions. Using only their student ID number, any Power Pass holder can check out five physical items at a time — including books, DVDs, and games — from any of the system’s 15 locations or mobile libraries.

“The only limitation is on the number of physical items they can check out,” Jones said. “With a traditional library card, you can check out up to 100 physical items. But being a Power Pass student doesn’t mean you can’t get a traditional library card as well.”

The goal of the Power Pass program, Abbott said, is not to replace existing school libraries, but to expand on their resources to give students every chance to succeed — and to occasionally have a little fun.

“We offer access to lots of recreational materials as well,” Abbott said. “If students want to unwind with some music, or maybe read a few comic books, they have access to those things — and they don’t even have to leave their homes.”

More than 2,200 District 20 students have signed up for Power Pass since the beginning of the school year, according to district spokeswoman Krystal Story.

“It’s a great program,” Story said. “Even if students don’t have the ability to get their own library card, they can use all of PPLD’s resources with Power Pass.”

The library system is in conversations with several other area districts and hopes to bring at least one more district onboard by the end of the calendar year, Jones said.

“Our goal is to eventually partner with every school district in our service area,” she said.