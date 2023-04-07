Youth empowerment nonprofit Friends of the Children showcased its new clubhouse in collaboration with Colorado Springs School District 11 at Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy on Friday.

The clubhouse will serve as a safe space for children to hang out after school, focus on schoolwork, develop social skills and engage in activities that spark their interest, said Judy Cara, the Colorado Springs chapter's executive director.

“It’s just a place they can come and be themselves,” Cara said. “The children get to interact with each other to a certain extent. Some of these children are pretty shy because of things they encountered in their background. I watched two little girls the other day make friends. They were both very quiet, very shy.”

The nonprofit makes its move from a cramped office space it was quickly outgrowing, thanks to the D-11 superintendent and school board. Cara said she’d reached out to Superintendent Michael Gaal last fall about the possibility of renting an affordable space on district property, to which he replied with an enthusiastic, “yes.”

"We provide the space, they provide the people, and we come together and support kids beyond just the bells of a school day," D-11 Area Superintendent Sherry Kalbach said. "The vision and mission of Friends of the Children really fit beautifully with the way we want to partner with the community to provide for our students. It's a win-win."

The clubhouse will support the Colorado Springs chapter’s 34 participating children and their families. The local chapter launched in October 2021.

Friends of the Children uses a trauma-informed lens to create safety and stability for its families. The nonprofit enrolls kids ages 4-6 “who face the greatest challenges and are at risk of entry or reentry into the foster care system” and pairs them with a mentor until their high school graduation. Mentors, known as “friends,” spend four hours a week with each child at school, at home and in the community.

Sarah Reynolds, a former teacher and a mentor of four children, said many of those they work with come from a foster care system or households with limited resources, where one-on-one time is a rarity for the kids. That makes their time spent making crafts, blowing bubbles or walking through math problems all the more special for them, she said.

Mentors work to develop core assets, or important social and emotional qualities, with their mentees such as self-management, preference and and belonging.

"It's not just taking a kid out for McDonald's," Reynolds said.

The clubhouse has access to Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy’s outdoor spaces, including basketball and Frisbee golf courses. It’s also equipped with a kitchen, plenty of toys, tables and chairs for crafting and a reading area with donated books.

“What I’ve learned from my colleagues and chaps across the country is that bean-bag chairs are an essential,” Cara said. “One of the little girls this week demonstrated to me that you have to run and jump on the bean-bag chair for it to work properly.”

Cara said the clubhouse is an evolving space that will continue to improve. She’s working with an organization to possibly install a shared playground with the school and hopes to add a mini-stage for children to work on their self-confidence. Reynolds said she holds out hope for a stove donation so the kids can bake with their mentors.

“It was my vision to have a place like this for the children, and when I sit here in my office and look out the door and there are children out there happy and fulfilled and making friends, eating healthy snacks, it’s like a dream come true,” Cara said.