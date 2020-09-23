An individual connected to a school in the city's second largest district has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the school's case count to two.
As a result, Wilson Elementary School, in District 11, will shift to remote learning, a school spokeswoman announced Wednesday.
The school originally intended to launch in-person learning for interested students this week, but will not offer in-person classes now until Oct. 7 because of the confirmed cases, district spokeswoman Devra Ashby said.
The school is taking steps to keep those with positive test cases at home, quarantine those who were in contact with the positive test cases, and clean and disinfect school buildings regularly, Ashby said.
Earlier this week some staff members from the district's Doherty High School were also quarantined due to a "presumptive positive" among staff. The school will opt into remote learning until Oct. 7 since the "presumptive positive" case was confirmed to be positive, Ashby said.
District 11 plans to bring back all other interested elementary and middle school students for in-person learning on a staggered timeline this week. Interested high-school students are to return to in-person learning via a hybrid schedule next week, except for Doherty.
According to state health department pandemic guidance released in late July, schools are advised to shut down for several days for contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive, the Gazette previously reported.
Schools are required to report all suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department no later than four hours after learning about them, according to a news release that accompanied the guidance. But not all districts and schools report positive test results or potential positives to the public.
Gazette reporter Erin Prater contributed to this report.