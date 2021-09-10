Hundreds of students at Discovery Canyon Campus High School commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks by writing “Thank You” cards to local first-responders this week.
Teacher-librarian Carol Bramschreiber, who coordinated the effort, said she was trying to find a way to commemorate the emergency workers who died in the attacks while also honoring the Colorado Springs crews working today.
“I was a teacher 20 years ago, at a middle school, when we heard about the Towers,” Bramschreiber said. “Knowing that this anniversary was coming up, I was looking for a way to talk to students who live through that experience, so we could start conversations about what it meant.”
Bramschreiber said she sensed a connection between the efforts of the 9/11 first responders – hundreds of whom died in the aftermath of the attacks – and the work of Colorado Springs fire, police, and ambulance crews, who have helped shepherd residents through the uncertainty and fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve all had a lot of trauma and loss in the last 18 months,” she said. “So starting with a focus on the heroes of the situation made it a relatable experience for the students.”
The DCC librarian said she hopes conversations about 9/11 will help teens – who had not been born when the attacks took place – understand the changes that have taken place in the last 20 years. For instance, a high school student has never known a time when the airport was unencumbered by TSA security checkpoints.
“They’ve never gone to the airport and not had to take off their shoes,” Bramschreiber said. “So there’s a real gap between what the adults experienced, and what kids experience today.”
More than 500 “Thank You” cards had been completed as of Friday morning, and Bramschreiber said she expected hundreds more by day’s end.
Emelia Anderson, a DCC junior, said she was glad for the chance to recognize the first responders and the dangerous work they often do.
“I really wanted to acknowledge everything they’ve done for us,” Anderson said. “I don’t think they are recognized often enough.”