Colorado Springs-based Discover Goodwill of Southern & Western Colorado announced a merger Monday with its Denver counterpart to create a $135 million nonprofit whose operations will span the state.
Discover Goodwill’s merger with Goodwill Industries of Denver forms one 2,800-employee organization that will approach — if not crack — the top 50 largest nonprofits in Colorado by revenue.
The move, which was finalized Friday, comes as the nonprofit seeks to navigate a turbulent retail industry, while saving money on administrative costs, said Karla Grazier, who will lead the nonprofit as president and CEO. The new organization has 43 retail stores, four outlets and 12 stand-alone donation centers across Colorado.
“The real reason for the merger is to expand mission and outreach in the communities we serve,” Grazier said. “And we’re going to do that by applying greater operational and financial efficiencies.
“It’s pretty challenging in the nonprofit world these days, and I think combining our operations is really going to strengthen our ability to serve people.”
Grazier was president and CEO of the Colorado Springs-based Goodwill since 2010, and she added the title of interim president and CEO of the Denver-based organization in September.
Under the deal, most administrative work will move to Colorado Springs at Discover Goodwill’s headquarters off Garden of the Gods Road. A “small” number of workers will remain at the Denver offices, Grazier said.
She said “very few layoffs” are expected due to the merger. Already, some people have retired or left for other jobs, and she characterized pending layoffs as a “handful.”
The move represents one of the biggest changes to the Goodwill brand in its century-long run in Colorado. The Denver organization opened in 1918, and it formed a Colorado Springs branch in 1956. Five years later, the Colorado Springs organization became its own nonprofit.
Even so, the two organizations have discussed joining forces for years, and serious discussions began a year ago. Earlier this year, the two consolidated their shopgoodwill.com operations to the Colorado Springs headquarters off Garden of the Goads Road.
The two entities might streamline some business aspects, such as pricing and return policies, said Bradd Hafer, a Discover Goodwill spokesman.
Still, shoppers should notice few immediate changes, the leaders said. Even the two organizations’ names will remain the same for several months, and possibly a year, as Goodwill’s leaders work through the regulatory red tape associated with the merger, Hafer said.
Also, donations to the nonprofit will remain in the same city and region where they were given, Grazier said.
“Our consumers shopping in our stores, at least at the beginning, will see very little difference,” she said. “Still great value, great service.”