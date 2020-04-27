In an attempt to offer what it called "peace of mind for the future," Vail Resorts on Monday announced a plan aimed at satisfying Epic Pass holders who've spent weeks waiting for refunds in the wake of their favorite ski slopes closing due to COVID-19.
Instead of refunds, customers will be granted credits ranging from 20% to 80% toward the purchase of a pass for the 2020-21 season. The exact percentage depends how often skiers and snowboarders used their pass this winter before Gov. Jared Polis ordered resorts to close March 14.
Higher credits will be given to those who used their pass fewer than five days. For those who never got to ski or ride before the governor's order, they'll get the highest available 80% credit.
Up to 80% off will also be given to people who missed out on one or more days they purchased from the Epic Day Pass lineup.
"We recognize that some people may ask why we did not provide 100% credits or cash refunds for last season," read Vail Resorts' letter outlining its "Epic Coverage" plan. "We capped our credits at 80% because our mountains were open and operating for the majority of the season and our passes could be used during that time."
The letter said customers would be emailed "in the coming weeks to share your specific credit details and your promotion code, which you can use online starting May 13."
Credits will be valid through Sept. 7, the letter said, "because we understand that you may need time to decide on your plans for next season."
Vail Resorts was the target of anger — even lawsuits — after an initial letter to customers indicated that passes were nonrefundable, per usual terms of agreement.
On April 17, rival Alterra Mountain Co. announced "peace of mind for the 20/21 season" with the "Adventure Assurance" program. This was days after announcing discounts up to $200 for Ikon Pass renewals. Additionally, through Adventure Assurance, holders of the pass — granting access to Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain, Steamboat and Winter Park — could defer the cost of their 20/21 Ikon Pass to the 21/22 season.
"We understand skiers and riders may feel unsure about the future and it may be difficult to commit to adventures still months away," Alterra CEO Erik Forsell said in a news release. "We hope this new option enables them to feel the confidence to purchase today, or whenever they are ready."
While expressing confidence in "a great upcoming ski and ride season," Vail Resorts modified its insurance with Epic Coverage. Now refunds are promised free of charge in cases such as job loss, injury and resort closure between Thanksgiving and Easter for reasons including COVID-19.