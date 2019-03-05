While Colorado skiers and riders were busy reaping powder, Tuesday morning came with a reminder for next season. The best values for 2019-20 passes were announced — and one offer from Vail Resorts is like never before.
The company has a new selection in the Epic Pass lineup: day tickets being dubbed "Epic for Everyone." Ranging from one day (starting at $106 for adults) to seven ($621), the buyer can save close to 50 percent off regular prices at any of Vail's North American resorts, including Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte and Keystone.
Along with staples Epic and Epic Local passes, Vail is returning the Military Epic Pass for a second season. Also on Tuesday, rival Ikon Pass announced its early bird deals for 2019-20.
Here's a breakdown:
Epic Pass — Unlimited, holiday-restricted access to Vail-owned resorts. Seven days at Telluride. 16 discounted tickets for family and friends. $939 for adults, $489 for kids (ages 5 to 12).
Epic Local Pass — Unlimited, unrestricted access to Breckenridge, Crested Butte and Keystone. 10 days combined with holiday restrictions at Vail and Beaver Creek. 16 discounted tickets. $699 for adults, $569 for teens, $369 for kids.
Epic Day Pass — Access to Vail-owned resorts, with options of unrestricted and restricted passes. Starting at $106 one day for adults, $55 for children. Two days: $206, $107. Three days: $300, $156. Four days: $388, $202. Five days: $470, $245. Six days: $548, $285. Seven days: $621, $323.
Military Epic Pass — Unlimited, unrestricted access to Vail-owned resorts. $129 for active and retired military and their dependents, $529 for veteran military and their dependents.
Summit Value Pass — Unlimited, holiday-restricted access to Breckenridge and Keystone. 16 discounted tickets. $569 for adults, $469 for teens, $319 for kids.
Keystone Plus Pass — Unlimited, holiday-restricted access to Keystone. Unlimited spring access to Breckenridge (starting April 1). Five days with holiday restrictions at Crested Butte. 16 discounted tickets. $369 for adults, $259 for kids.
Ikon Pass — Unlimited access to 14 resorts, including Copper Mountain, Steamboat and Winter Park. $949 for adults (23 and older), $699 for young adults (13-22), $299 for kids (5-12).
Ikon Base Pass — Unlimited access to 12 resorts, including Copper, Eldora Mountain and Winter Park. Up to five days at Steamboat. $649 for adults, $499 for young adults, $259 for kids.