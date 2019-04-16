The disappearance of Jepsy Amaga Kallungi is being investigated as suspicious, Colorado Springs police Lt. Howard Black said Tuesday.
Police were asked to check Kallungi's welfare April 4 but couldn't contact her. Now the department's Homicide/Assault Unit has taken over, and "detectives have been actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the apparent disappearance," police said.
Margie Amaga, Kallungi's mother, told Gazette news partner KKTV that she last spoke with her daughter March 20.
"I just want to know if she's still alive or dead," Amaga said. "I don't know where she is, why she's gone."
Kallungi, 26, moved to the United States in 2017 from the Philippines, Amaga told KOAA News 5 from Hong Kong.
She met Dane Kallungi, 36, online, fell in love and married him in July 2017, KOAA reported. He apparently was the last person to see his wife and reportedly told Amaga he thought the missing woman was headed back to the Philippines, to Mexico or to Chicago to visit friends.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.